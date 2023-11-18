Advertise With Us
In North Port: Mother lands fetanyl DUI with kids in backseat

Last Saturday, a concerned man in North Port called the police when he noticed a car in front...
Last Saturday, a concerned man in North Port called the police when he noticed a car in front of his house. Inside: a woman passed out in the driver's seat, a child in the back.
By Cade Snell
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Saturday, a concerned man in North Port called the police when he noticed a car in front of his house. Inside: a woman passed out in the driver’s seat, a child in the back. When police arrived, though, they found not one child but three, and a whole host of drugs.

The first thing police did was stand aside as the Fire Department checked on 29-year-old Jessica Gifford’s well-being. When they confirmed she was fine, though, officers took control.

Gifford remained behind the wheel for the whole time the Fire Department examined her, and she remained there as police approached, not bothering to conceal the bag of white powder fentanyl at her feet. Officers asked her to step out, and Gifford complied, going on to fail every sobriety test offered to her.

Officers also found Alprazolam in her wallet, a Schedule 4 drug, and charged her with driving under the influence, two counts of possessing a controlled substance, and three counts of child neglect. The children were unharmed.

Gifford’s boyfriend later informed police that he had just made her take a drug test that very same day, and she tested positive for fentanyl. He claimed to have found several more baggies of fentanyl in their home. Officers escorted her to Sarasota County Jail.

