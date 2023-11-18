Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee to host March Against Hate

The walk will start at 2:15 p.m. and end around 4:15 p.m.
The walk will start at 2:15 p.m. and end around 4:15 p.m.(Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, Nov. 19, the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee will be hosting a March Against Hate at 2:15 p.m. The march will begin at Eloise Werlin Park and will go over the John Ringling Bridge south side walk way, cross over at the Bird Key Drive stop light, and back over the bridge on the north side walk way.

According to Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, the walk is to “call for the freedom of the more than 220 hostages held in Gaza and speak out against rising antisemitism.”

Parking will be available at the Palm Avenue Parking Garage and is only a .7 mile walk to Eloise Werlin Park. The whole walk is estimated to be three miles long.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Rodriguez Mercado
School District of Manatee County responds after employee arrested
Kelsey Jones
Bradenton Police searching for missing woman
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Upon further investigation, deputies found probable cause to charge the two defendants with...
Two charged with attempted theft of Sarasota muscle car
File photo of cars in traffic.
Lacrosse tournament expected to cause heavy traffic in Manatee County

Latest News

34-year-old Thomas Stuart.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sexual battery
2023 Manasota Walk Like Madd.
Walk Like MADD Manasota remembers victims of drunk and drugged driving
Dozens of cars lined up before the giveaway began at Safe Children Coalition headquarters in...
Safe Children Coalition provides 450 Thanksgiving meals to families in need
Watch as James Hill takes us through another week of local Friday night football.
Friday Night Game Night--Week of 11/17