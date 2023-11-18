Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee to host March Against Hate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, Nov. 19, the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee will be hosting a March Against Hate at 2:15 p.m. The march will begin at Eloise Werlin Park and will go over the John Ringling Bridge south side walk way, cross over at the Bird Key Drive stop light, and back over the bridge on the north side walk way.

According to Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, the walk is to “call for the freedom of the more than 220 hostages held in Gaza and speak out against rising antisemitism.”

Parking will be available at the Palm Avenue Parking Garage and is only a .7 mile walk to Eloise Werlin Park. The whole walk is estimated to be three miles long.

