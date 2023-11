TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Nov. 16, Hillsborough County detectives arrested 34-year-old Thomas Stuart from Valrico with one count of sexual battery on a confidential adult victim.

Detectives are still investigating and ask anyone with information on the case or the suspect to reach out to HCSO at 813-247-8200.

