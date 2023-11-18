Expired plates traffic stop leads to two cocaine arrests

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Thursday, Nov. 9, Sarasota deputies stopped a local woman for having plates that expired just a month ago—but they ended up making two arrests for cocaine, leaving the car behind to get towed.

It all started with a Mercury going east on Tuttle with expired plates. Two deputies pulled the car over and found a couple, 44-year-old Shannon Adams, the driver, and 40-year-old Marcus Collier in the passenger seat, both from Sarasota.

Collier claimed the car was his, assuring deputies that his tags were fine. A quick check of their names through police databases, however, proved otherwise. Adams and Collier both had suspended licenses, and when confronted with that evidence, Adams confessed she didn’t have insurance either.

Collier called up the car’s actual owner, as the only piece of paper that the couple had proved the unpaid insurance. Now faced with an expired vehicle and no valid licenses, the couple sat and watched as yet another deputy rolled up, a K-9 handler whose dog then indicated that the vehicle had drugs inside.

Deputies then searched the car and found half of a marijuana blunt in the car’s center console. Searching both suspects revealed cocaine in Adams’ bra, and deputies advised the couple that they were going to jail. Adams wanted to be sure that her cigarettes came along, and once deputies opened up the carton, they found more cocaine inside.

While searching Collier, deputies found a paper towel tucked away near his groin. Collier removed it himself, but he twisted away to try and hurl it aside at the last moment. Deputies then handcuffed him and opened the package up, revealing yet more cocaine.

Both suspects then went to jail, but first, the owner of the property where they had parked came out and said that if they were getting arrested, then he wanted somebody to get the car out of his parking lot.

The car got towed, and the suspects got charged with possession at Sarasota County Jail.

