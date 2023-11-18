Bartender’s DUI breaks victim’s foot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Out in Englewood, Sarasota County deputies responded as a unit to a hit-and-run. They split up, and eventually, they surrounded the suspect’s vehicle.

The woman in the car was 28-year-old Kaytlyn Stenlund, a bartender from Port Charlotte. When the first deputy got to her, her eyes were red, her speech slurred, and she reacted slowly to commands. Her headlight was broken, both the bumper and fender were broken, and her car was missing a part that other deputies found at the site of the crash.

Deputies smelled alcohol on Stenlund’s breath as she told them she was coming home from a wedding. She said her “man” was supposed to give her a ride, but they had gotten into an argument, so she drove herself. Stenlund said she knew she’d hit something, but she didn’t know what—the car damage, she assured the deputies, all came from a previous crash.

Stenlund said she had only drunk two tequila shots and one whiskey mule. She said she hadn’t had anything to drink in a few hours…she’d stopped around 7:30 p.m., she told deputies. She said the time was now 9:30 or 10:00.

In actuality, the time was just about 2:45 a.m.

Deputies then had her perform some sobriety exercises, which she performed barefoot. Stenlund failed them all.

The deputies not dealing with Stenlund evaluated the crash site after running her name through police databases to find that her license had been canceled back in March. Her car did approximately $100 worth of damage to a wooden post.

Worse, she injured the post’s owner, scraping up his legs and breaking his right foot. Deputies brought in a towing company to remove the car before joining their colleagues with Stenlund, ultimately escorting her to Sarasota County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.