Alligator abuse leads to meth arrest

Hubley ultimately took responsibility for all the meth in the vehicle, so North Port police only escorted him to jail.(SCSO)
By Cade Snell
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Friday, Nov. 10, North Port police patrolling near the strip mall on Tamiami saw a man from Massachusetts throwing anything he could find at a baby alligator in a fenced-in pond near the Publix there.

Once the man stopped, he and the woman with him both got back into their car. That’s when the officers went into action.

As soon as he saw the cops coming, the man, 48-year-old Daniel Hubley of North Port, threw a small black backpack into the backseat of his car and got out. Officers put him in handcuffs immediately.

Hubley began protesting that he was from Massachusetts and didn’t know that throwing things at alligators was illegal.

A K-9 let officers know that the vehicle likely contained drugs, allowing officers to search the car. In Hubley’s bag, officers found meth and a meth pipe, as well as Hubley’s ID, which he had claimed did not exist.

His companion, Kendra Ginsberg, had an eyeglass case with yet another meth pipe inside, but Hubley told officers that all the drugs were his, and so Ginsberg was released. Officers then arrested Hubley, ultimately charging him with possession of meth and meth paraphernalia, as well as charging him with injuring the alligator.

For those who don’t know, killing, injuring, possessing, or capturing alligators is illegal without government authorization. Even attempting to do so can lead to the seizure of all boats, weapons, and equipment used to hunt gators, as well as any meat or hunting trophies.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

