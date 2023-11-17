Two charged with attempted theft of Sarasota muscle car

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced two arrests today after booking the suspects in Sarasota County Jail early Tuesday morning.

According to SCSO, Payton Robinson, an 18-year-old man from Tampa, and Haley Aldridge, a 20-year-old woman from Orlando, sped a Dodge Charger without headlights down Clark Road, and shortly afterward, crashed.

With assistance from a Sarasota Police Department officer and his K-9, deputies tracked and arrested two of the three suspects in the area.

This is an active investigation, and ABC7 will continue updating with the latest information as it becomes available.

