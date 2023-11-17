Advertise With Us
Two charged with attempted theft of Sarasota muscle car

Upon further investigation, deputies found probable cause to charge the two defendants with attempted grand theft.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced two arrests today after booking the suspects in Sarasota County Jail early Tuesday morning.

According to SCSO, Payton Robinson, an 18-year-old man from Tampa, and Haley Aldridge, a 20-year-old woman from Orlando, sped a Dodge Charger without headlights down Clark Road, and shortly afterward, crashed.

With assistance from a Sarasota Police Department officer and his K-9, deputies tracked and arrested two of the three suspects in the area.

This is an active investigation, and ABC7 will continue updating with the latest information as it becomes available.

