Port Charlotte man faces multiple charges for sexual abuse of young girl

Demario Fenton
Demario Fenton(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man has been arrested following a young girl’s disclosure of sexual misconduct.

The victim, a New York resident, was assaulted several times while vacationing and visiting her mother, a Charlotte County resident. The young girl disclosed the misconduct following a sexual abuse education presentation at her elementary school in New York.

Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by New York authorities and an investigation was conducted into Demario Fenton. Fenton was interviewed by Major Case detectives, where he confessed to the assaults.

Fenton was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

  • Lewd/lascivious Molestation – Victim less than 12 years old, Offender 18 years of age or older (x4)
  • Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

