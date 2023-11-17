Manatee County officials urge WWII veterans to seek VA health care

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced that all World War II veterans are now eligible for no-cost VA inpatient and outpatient health care. Manatee County officials are urging these heroes to seek the health care they need.

Under this expansion, all WWII Veterans who served between Dec. 7, 1941, and Dec. 31, 1946, are now eligible for VA health care, regardless of their length of service or financial status.

These Veterans will not have to pay inpatient or outpatient copays, enrollment fees or monthly premiums. Veterans who enroll may also keep their private providers, Medicare and most other insurance to meet their health care needs.

”Supporting our WW II Veterans, the Greatest Generation who bravely responded to the call, is an incredible privilege,” said Manatee County At-Large Commissioner Jason Bearden. “We wholeheartedly believe they deserve this well-earned benefit and so much more. Helping them receive it is a source of immense pride for us.”

All WWII Veterans are encouraged to enroll in VA health care.

”We are standing by to help these Veterans with the application process,” said Manatee County Veterans Services Manager Renee Medina. “The Manatee County Veterans Services Office is an important link in helping Veterans and their dependents obtain the earned benefits they so greatly deserve.”

The Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller is offering free services to veterans through November.

