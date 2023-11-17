Advertise With Us
Man convicted of shooting, killing man at memorial service

Troy Davis Sr.
Troy Davis Sr.(State Attorney's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been convicted of second-degree murder after shooting a complete stranger at a memorial service.

The shooting happened in April of 2020. Troy Davis Sr. was attending a gathering celebrating the life of manslaughter victim Emmanuel Roblero. While at the event, Davis Sr. locked his keys in his car. He was trying to get back into the car, causing a loud noise when several bottles fell from the car and broke.

That’s when victim Luis Roblero, the brother of Emmanuel, approached Davis and asked him to be respectful. Davis Sr responded by shooting Roblero with no warning and then stepped over his body and shot him a second time.

The two men did not know one another.

After his arrest, the defendant and two codefendants discussed how to prevent some of the witnesses from testifying or to get them to change their testimony. Recordings of these conversations were played for the jury.

Davis Sr. was convicted of second-degree murder, conspiracy to tamper with a witness and harassing a witness.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

