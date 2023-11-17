Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Liz Alpert named mayor of the City of Sarasota

Liz Alpert has been named mayor of Sarasota.
Liz Alpert has been named mayor of Sarasota.(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has named its new mayor and vice mayor.

The City of Sarasota Charter is unique in that it requires the City Commission to select the mayor and vice mayor among its members. On Monday, Liz Alpert was selected unanimously. It is her second time in office.

At-Large Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch will serve as Vice Mayor.

“I’ve been part of many Key to the City ceremonies over the years, as exceptional individuals have been recognized for their contributions to the community. So, I truly was surprised when outgoing Mayor Kyle Battie called me to the front of the dais and presented me with a Mayor’s Citation and Key to the City. It was an honor to be recognized for my past and continued service to the city I love. With my daughter and husband in attendance (who managed to keep the presentation a secret!) it was particularly special. Thank you!” read a statement from Liz Alpert.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Angel Rodriguez Mercado
School District of Manatee County responds after employee arrested
Angel Rodriguez Mercado
Manatee County Schools paraprofessional employee arrested for molestation
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin, center, drives between Houston Rockets guards Fred VanVleet...
Tyler Herro Injury Status - Heat vs. Nets Injury Report November 16
Olof Tobias Hallin
Deputies searching for missing adult

Latest News

Aurora knows various tricks, including how to high-five. She was surrendered after her owner...
Shelters in Sarasota and Manatee try education to keep pet intakes down
Angel Tree
Demario Fenton
Port Charlotte man faces multiple charges for sexual abuse of young girl
Upon further investigation, deputies found probable cause to charge the two defendants with...
Two charged with attempted theft of Sarasota muscle car