Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Florida license plates may see some changes

Sample Florida License Plate
Sample Florida License Plate(Lusky, Marcus (OPS) | State of Florida)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Something most of us see every day in Florida, among the cars belonging to part-time residents, may be going away.

The famous Florida license plates, with the pair of oranges and an orange blossom, might see some changes.

Talks are now underway in Tallahassee between lawmakers to update the design of the plate.

There are more than 120 Florida specialty license plates, but the standard oranges design has not seen any big changes since 1991.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Rodriguez Mercado
Manatee County Schools paraprofessional employee arrested for molestation
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Angel Rodriguez Mercado
School District of Manatee County responds after employee arrested
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin, center, drives between Houston Rockets guards Fred VanVleet...
Tyler Herro Injury Status - Heat vs. Nets Injury Report November 16
Olof Tobias Hallin
Deputies searching for missing adult

Latest News

Turning cooler
First Alert Weather: Weekend sunshine and a look at the Thanksgiving forecast
Booker High School football practice inside their campus gymnasium due to rainy days
Booker High School Varsity Football team still in search of first ever FHSAA State Championship
HCA Florida Blake Hospital holds healthcare experience for Manatee High School Medical Academy...
HCA Florida Blake Hospital holds healthcare experience for Manatee High School Medical Academy students
Shamar Dequez Johnson
Bradenton man convicted for 2021 homicide