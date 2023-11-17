Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: Weekend sunshine and a first look at the Thanksgiving forecast

Turning cooler
Turning cooler(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:22 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drier air moves in today as the double areas of low pressure, that brought rain, move away. This brings us more sunshine today and much lower rain chances. A second shot of drier air will move in tomorrow without fanfare and keep the weekend dry, sunny, and rain-free. Temperatures will remain warm and stay in the 80s. Night-time lows will fall a bit with the dry air in place. Expect morning temperatures in the low 60s. The sunny weather should last until the start of the new work week.

The next big weather changer will come our way on Tuesday or Wednesday. A stronger cold front will move into the area and bring a chance for showers. Currently, I will only put the rain chance at 30% due to the limited time to moisten the atmosphere. However, if the moisture returns faster, then the rain chance will go up and the chance for stronger storms rise. After the front is passed the winds will pick up from the north. It will then get cooler, with possible lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s by Wednesday or on Thanksgiving Day.

The National Hurricane Center says that it is likely a new tropical storm named Vince will form today in the Caribbean. The storm will be picked up by the same trough of low pressure that brought Florida rain and carried off into the open Atlantic water. It will never impact Florida.

