City of Venice Holiday Parade happening next weekend!

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual City of Venice Holiday Parade is happening Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Over 100 local organizations, schools, businesses and music groups will join together to celebrate.

Additionally, Boy Scout Troop 77 will collect nonperishable food and donations at the start of the Holiday Parade, organized by the Coalition of South County Food Pantries for those in need this holiday season.

Here are parade details from Venice:

The Venice Holiday Parade returns to downtown Venice on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

Early chair setup may begin along the parade route after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 by the public (at your own risk). No chairs set up or spectators allowed in the medians in the 100-300 blocks of W. Venice Avenue. Parade-goers are asked to adhere to posted signage. No bleachers, couches, rope, stakes, tarps, canopies or mats; these items will be removed by Public Works. Any chairs placed before 6 p.m. that Wednesday will also be disposed of by Public Works.

Pre-parade entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m . at Harbor Drive and Venice Avenue and at Nokomis and Venice avenues. Music begins to fill the air, the lighting of the downtown holiday decorations begin to sparkle with the sunset, and the fun is just beginning .

Parade officially begins at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Park Boulevard and W. Venice Avenue (south side). It will proceed on the north side of W. Venice Avenue after crossing over Harbor Drive. From there, it will make a turn on Nokomis Avenue and travel down to Turin Street. Floats will unload at the Venice Community Center.

Public parking is available that Saturday at Venice High School.

Restrooms & trash receptacles can be found along the parade route using this can be found along the parade route using this interactive map

· Live streaming of the parade will be available by clicking on this link the evening of the parade: https://tinyurl.com/y97suwmz

NOTE: The City prohibits the throwing of candy and trinkets to spectators from floats for everyone’s safety. These items may be walked to/hand delivered from parade participants to spectators.

Road Closures

The parade route will be closed to all traffic at 3 p.m. that Saturday. This includes both sides of West Venice Avenue and North Nokomis Avenue between Tampa and Venice avenues. Various streets surrounding City Hall will also be closed for staging floats.

The impact spans east/west from the intersection of West Venice Avenue/Harbor Drive to The Esplanade, and north/south from Barcelona Avenue to Armada Road South. These roadways will be open only to local traffic/residents and parade participants after 3 p.m.

For your safety, road closures may be adjusted as needed. View road closures on the interactive map.

Parade Route

The parade begins at corner of Park Boulevard and W. Venice Avenue (south side). It then proceeds on the north side of W. Venice Avenue after crossing over Harbor Drive. From there, it makes a turn onto Nokomis Avenue and travels down to Turin Street. Floats will unload at the Venice Community Center.

View the parade route on the interactive map, or map graphic below and attached.

