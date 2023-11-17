Bradenton Police searching for missing woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a missing woman and are asking for the public’s help.

Kelsey Jones, 28, hasn’t contacted her family since Nov. 9. She was last seen at the Salvation Army on 14th St. W. but also frequents Oneco.

Kelsey is 5-feet-6-inches with a slim build. Contact BPD at 941-932-9300 or Det. Gow at jay.gow@bradentonpd.com with info.

