Booker High School Varsity Football team still in search of first ever FHSAA State Championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Booker High School Tornadoes are led by second year head coach Scottie Littles.

Mr. Littles is also the Athletic Director at BHS. Booker is heading to the second road of the playoffs after winning at Fort Mead 33 to 17.

Scottie Littles tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill the Tornadoes football program is taking it one day at a time.

“We’re going to go down to Englewood, Florida and play a really tough Lemon Bay team. They beat us in the regular season for the district championship so were looking forward to the opportunity to go down and play them and kind of continue our season,” said Coach Littles.

Due to rainy days on the Suncoast, Booker held football practices inside their gymnasium to prepare for their next game.

“I just want to see a better experience from us because last year we didn’t have the chance to make it so this year is going to be the best year for us to make it. Team just play how we been playing and go all the way, and we will be unstoppable,” said Omarion Patterson.

The Booker Tornadoes want to win another game and extend their hopes and dreams of earning a state championship.

“Do or die and try to stay healthy and survive to the next round so we are excited about the opportunity and looking forward to putting a good game together,” said Scottie Littles.

Booker High School is heading on the road to play at Lemon Bay on Friday, Nov. 17.

