Booker High School Law Academy students spend the day with Sarasota Police

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearly 70 Booker High School Law Academy students had the opportunity to spend the day at Sarasota Police Headquarters on Friday.

Students got a tour of the building and had a chance to speak with the Chief, police officers and detectives about various avenues available in law enforcement.

“I’m very grateful and feel very blessed to have this opportunity because I get to learn new things and meet the captain,” said senior Leslie Gonzalez.

Students also had the opportunity to see how emergency response vehicles are used on the job, along with how drones and the department’s K9 unit play a pivotal role in keeping people safe.

At the end of the day-long event, each of the students were given a surprise gift of a new iPad to use to further their education after leaving Booker.

“I was fortunate enough to start software companies, build them up and benefit from technology, so when I retired, I wanted to do more to help people and students,” said Sarasota resident Deb Kabinoff, who purchased all the iPads for the students.

