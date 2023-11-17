Arraignment date set for school paraprofessional employee arrested for molestation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Schools employee was arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Molestation on Thursday after a student came forward to a relative.

Angel Rodriguez Mercado, 67, was a paraprofessional at Abel Elementary School. Detectives were notified of the alleged crimes earlier this month.

Mercado remains booked at the Manatee County Jail.

His arraignment date is scheduled for Jan. 5.

