Arraignment date set for school paraprofessional employee arrested for molestation

Angel Rodriguez Mercado
Angel Rodriguez Mercado(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Schools employee was arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Molestation on Thursday after a student came forward to a relative.

Angel Rodriguez Mercado, 67, was a paraprofessional at Abel Elementary School. Detectives were notified of the alleged crimes earlier this month.

Mercado remains booked at the Manatee County Jail.

His arraignment date is scheduled for Jan. 5.

