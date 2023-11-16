Two weeks left to apply for FEMA Assistance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For individuals affected by Hurricane Idalia, there are two weeks remaining to apply for FEMA Assistance.

18 counties are eligible for those who live in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee or Taylor counties.

The deadline is Nov. 29 and residents can apply for temporary lodging, repairs and other disaster related costs.

Call toll-free 800-621-3362 (Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

You can also download the FEMA app.

