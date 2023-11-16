Suncoast residents rally in Washington D.C. for March for Israel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C. on Tuesday for the March for Israel.

“When I heard about this opportunity I thought ‘I have to go,’” said Janet Udell.

Janet Udell and Keren Lifrak are just two of the nearly 200 Suncoast residents who flew to Washington D.C. to attend the rally.

Lifrak saw it as an opportunity for her kids to support the Jewish community in a once in a lifetime sort of way.

“They were scared so we drilled them and prepared for all the potential scenarios that might not be pleasant but they were prepared. But once we got on the busses and the plane, there was this feeling of camaraderie and comfort that we were all together,” said Lifrak.

Shepard Englander, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, says even he had an opportunity as a father to make this an experience his entire family would remember forever.

“It’s my job, but it’s my job because I care so much about the Jewish community and my family does too,” said Englander.

