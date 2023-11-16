Sarasota County provides preview of Manasota Key Road construction

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After announcing that Manasota Key Road will reopen to traffic next week, the county shared photos of the progress.

Manasota Key Road was washed out during Hurricane Idalia and has been blocked since. The road reconstruction and protective slope has been completed. The roadway will be paved early next week, during which time guardrails and paving markings will be installed.

The road is expected to open Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

