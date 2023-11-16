Sarasota County provides preview of Manasota Key Road construction

Manasota Key Road
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After announcing that Manasota Key Road will reopen to traffic next week, the county shared photos of the progress.

Manasota Key Road was washed out during Hurricane Idalia and has been blocked since. The road reconstruction and protective slope has been completed. The roadway will be paved early next week, during which time guardrails and paving markings will be installed.

The road is expected to open Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Cisler
Sarasota man faces DUI charge after fatal crash
Olof Tobias Hallin
Deputies searching for missing adult
Charges recommended against former Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Florida Department of Transportation
First Alert Traffic: Slow down reported I-75 SB near Fruitville