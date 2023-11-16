Manatee County Schools paraprofessional employee arrested for molestation

Angel Rodriguez Mercado
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Schools employee has been arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Molestation after a student came forward to a relative.

Angel Rodriguez Mercado, 67, was a paraprofessional at Abel Elementary School. Detectives were notified of the alleged crimes earlier this month.

Detectives began investigating allegations of molestation by Mercado on November 7, 2023, after a 3rd-grade student disclosed information about the crime to a relative. A safety plan was immediately put in place, and Mercado was removed from contact with children at the school. Detectives say that Mercado confessed to the crime.

Mercado remains booked at the Manatee County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Department noted that they commended the bravery and encouraged parents to speak to their children about molestation.

Detectives also encourage anyone who has information about this case or knows someone who could be a victim, to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

ABC7 has reached out to Manatee County Schools for comment.

