Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Gwyneth Paltrow trial inspires new musical

The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial,...
The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.(Law&Crime Network / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s curtains up for the musical, “Gwyneth Goes Skiing.”

The production is based on Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.

Paltrow denied the accusation, saying he ran into her. A jury agreed with her in March, ruling in her favor.

The production company putting the musical together describes it as a “story of love, betrayal, skiing and Christmas – where you are the jury.”

It runs from Dec. 13-23 in London.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Cisler
Sarasota man faces DUI charge after fatal crash
Olof Tobias Hallin
Deputies searching for missing adult
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Charges recommended against former Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes
Some showers along with a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Latest News

Aurora knows various tricks, including how to high-five. She was surrendered after her owner...
Shelters in Sarasota and Manatee try education to keep pet intakes down
Blanche Micale-Thomas earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning...
Woman wins top prize on losing lottery ticket with second try
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
LIVE: Fresh off meeting with China’s Xi, Biden is turning his attention to Asia-Pacific economies
The president makes remarks at the APEC CEO Summit. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks at APEC
FILE - Marijuana plants grow in the Mother Room at AT-Calyx Peak Companies of Ohio, Monday,...
A cannabis worker died on the job from an asthma attack. It’s the first reported case in US