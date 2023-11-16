Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Food, Jobs, and Social Support on the menu at the One Stop Cares Thanksgiving Event

One Stop Housing
One Stop Housing(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One Stop Cares will be hosting a Thanksgiving Event to provide not only a delicious meal to people in need, but opportunity as well.

More than a third of all renters in Sarasota and Manatee counties are cost-burdened and living paycheck to paycheck.

Those who stop by the event will enjoy a delicious and have opportunities to meet with local organizations to talk about jobs.

The Thanskgiving event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Robins Apartments located at 2303 1st St Bradenton FL 34208, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy a hot and healthy Thanksgiving meal and receive small gifts and personalized handwritten messages of hope and encouragement. Restaurants are preparing over 500 meals to be served at the event. Participating restaurants for the event are:

- Ana Maria Oyster Bar

- Village Café

- Craigers

- Sunnyside Café

- Taco Spot

In addition to the hot meals being served to the participants, Hunger’s End will be handing out an additional 600 bags of food for people to take home with them for the holiday. There will be a Children’s Craft Area to fee up parents to engage with the various organizations in attendance.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Cisler
Sarasota man faces DUI charge after fatal crash
Olof Tobias Hallin
Deputies searching for missing adult
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Charges recommended against former Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes
Some showers along with a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Latest News

Aurora knows various tricks, including how to high-five. She was surrendered after her owner...
Shelters in Sarasota and Manatee try education to keep pet intakes down
Angel Rodriguez Mercado
Manatee County Schools paraprofessional employee arrested for molestation
Manasota Key Road
Sarasota County provides preview of Manasota Key Road construction
Two weeks left to apply for FEMA Assistance