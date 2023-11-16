First Alert Weather: We are slowly moving to drier weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More rain is in the forecast today, but not nearly as widespread or persistent as yesterday. The low-pressure area that was off our coast yesterday, is today transferring its energy to a separate low-pressure area off the coast of Miami. As the low tracks up the east coast, we continue to get a strong easterly flow that directs Atlantic rains in this direction. Also, as yesterday’s Gulf low continues to drift about in the Gulf waters it will shed a bit of its energy, in the form of showers, toward the Suncoast. The systems will combine to produce about a 30% rain chance. The best chance for showers will be in the afternoon. After that, slow clearing will begin and give way to more sunshine tomorrow. Total rainfall amounts today will be light.

The updated Drought Index will come out today. Don’t expect it to show that the drought is over for the Suncoast. Although we are very happy to receive any rainfall, the amount that fell can in no way end a nearly two-foot deficit in year-to-date rainfall.

On Saturday another cold front will pass by and drive in some drier air. This will end the chance for showers for the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will continue for the better part of the upcoming week. The temperatures will not drop that much after the front, except drier air may make for a few cooler nights.

The bigger cool down comes next week as models hint at a stronger cold front approaching on Tuesday. Currently, the air looks too dry by then to produce much more that small chances for a few stroms with the passage of the front. However, indications are that a breezy north wind could drop high temperatures, just before Thanksgiving, into the upper 60s or low 70s.

