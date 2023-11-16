2nd Chance Ranch and Rescue still recovering

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A local organization is desperate to get back on its feet after Hurricane Ian literally blew the roof off.

2nd Chance Ranch and Rescue in Duette is still in recovery from a tornado last year.

“The whole roof was gone,” said Signa Perry, the owner of the ranch.

I’ve had a lot of people along the way who’ve stepped up and help and that helps as well. You know, having a team behind you to rally you helps a lot and the community has helped as well,” said Perry.

One of those volunteers is Amy Sage, someone who simply loves animals.

“I can live out my dream by being a part of this one and helping her out as much as I can,” said Sage.

Another chance for the community to play a part in the ranch’s recovery, is a golf ball drop at Terra Ceia Bay Country Club.

The ranch has already sold over 300 golf balls, but has a greater goal in mind.

“We’d be happy with 500 balls if we could sell them. You know, the more we sell the more money goes in the pockets of the first second and third place winners, in addition to the ranch. So its a win-win,” said Sage.

Perry says the money raised this weekend will not only help her business, but the animals who lived through Hurricane Ian, and call this barn home.

“We’re constantly trying to enrich and make the animals lives better, enclosures better. That’s really the most important thing is the happiness of our animals,” said Perry.

