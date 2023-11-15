Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

TSA dishes on how to travel with food this Thanksgiving

The TSA shares examples of foods that be stored in a carry on.
The TSA shares examples of foods that be stored in a carry on.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are flying for Thanksgiving, the TSA wants you to know you can bring most holiday foods on board, but there are certain foods that need to be checked.

As a general rule, solid foods can fly with you.

Anything that can be poured, spread, sprayed or pumped should be checked, so make sure your special gravy, cranberry sauce and wine go under the plane.

The TSA shares what foods need to be put in a checked bag.
The TSA shares what foods need to be put in a checked bag.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)

The agency even has a special list on its MyTSA app that will tell you how to travel with most foods.

If you do bring food on board, make sure to keep it easily accessible. Food items frequently require additional screening at checkpoints.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rare late season storm may form in the central Caribbean and then track to the NE toward the...
Rare tropical system possible in Caribbean
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
David Oliveira
One arrested in “Intersection Takeover” on North Port streets
Thomas Matejcek
Details of previous incident surface in Bradenton double murder case
Some showers along with a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Latest News

Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all...
More cantaloupe recalled for possible salmonella
Rep. Bruce Westerman, R - Ark., said he was present in the hallway. (Source: CNN)
McCarthy didn't elbow Burchett intentionally, lawmaker says
An 84-year-old woman in Alabama will soon be forced to pack her things and leave the house she...
84-year-old woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts...
Men accused of stealing more than $300K from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts
The new $71 million Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion was built with four inpatient...
Sarasota Memorial Hospital prepares to open a new mental health facility