Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota Memorial Hospital breaks ground on new cancer pavilion

Sarasota Memorial doctors, staff, and community members dig up dirt to break ground on their...
Sarasota Memorial doctors, staff, and community members dig up dirt to break ground on their new cancer pavilion.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Sarasota Memorial Hospital broke ground on a new cancer pavilion this morning, expanding their Jellison Cancer Insitute. Over 50 people attended the morning celebration.

80% percent of people are diagnosed with cancer after the age of 55, according to the American Cancer Insitute. This is an important statistic in Sarasota because nearly 40% of our population is 65 and up.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital wants to transform cancer care in our community. The brand new 7 story building will sit across the street from the hospital’s oncology tower.

The pavilion will soon offer a variety of outpatient services including an expanded breast health center, surgery suites, radiation oncology, and more.

‘For the last ten years we’ve been recruiting top notch people,’ said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fiorica. ‘Patients can get the best care and have all of the resources for them,’ he continued.

The 200,000 square foot facility is set to be finished sometime in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rare late season storm may form in the central Caribbean and then track to the NE toward the...
Rare tropical system possible in Caribbean
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
David Oliveira
One arrested in “Intersection Takeover” on North Port streets
Thomas Matejcek
Details of previous incident surface in Bradenton double murder case
Some showers along with a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Latest News

Charges recommended against former Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes
Florida Department of Transportation
First Alert Traffic: Slow down reported I-75 SB near Fruitville
The new $71 million Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion was built with four inpatient...
Sarasota Memorial Hospital prepares to open a new mental health facility
Improvements in Sarasota Bay water quality aren’t taken lightly by officials in Manatee and...
Counties set aside millions to protect Sarasota Bay