Sarasota man faces DUI charge after fatal crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is facing DUI charges after authorities say he hit a pedestrian on Clark Road Tuesday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Douglas Cisler, 59, was driving a pickup truck east on Clark Road at about 7 p.m. when a 66-year-old male pedestrian tried to cross Clark Road, west of Derek Avenue, near McIntosh Road.

The pedestrian died at the scene, troopers say. Cisler was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

Douglas Cisler
Douglas Cisler(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

