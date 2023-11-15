First Alert Weather: The best chance for Suncoast rain in weeks is today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It is a First alert Weather Day today. Not for severe weather, but for some much needed rain later in the day. An area of low pressure slowly stalls out in northern Gulf waters and a separate area of low pressure forms to the south and approaches the southwest Florida coast later this afternoon. We are sandwiched between the two. As a result, our rain chances will increase today to 80%, which is the highest it has been in weeks. There will also be a chance for isolated thunderstorms. Severe weather is not forecasted today, but total accumulation of rainfall could hit or exceed 1 inch if thunderstorms form. By far the most rain will fall in the southern tip of the state and in the panhandle, but this amount of rain could bring some slippery conditions for the evening commute.

The rains will be spotty in the morning but become more widespread in the afternoon and evening. An occasional shower will be possible overnight and then begin to abate tomorrow afternoon. By Friday more sunshine will be in the forecast and skies will be mostly sunny into the weekend.

On Saturday a very weak cold front will sink into Florida and wash out. This will reinforce the dry air and keep our skies sunny and rain free.

In the tropical Caribbean a depression or storm may form by the weekend. It will be a late season storm named Vince, if it becomes organized enough to receive a name. All forecast guidance takes the system into the open water

