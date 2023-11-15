Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Deputies searching for missing adult

Olof Tobias Hallin
Olof Tobias Hallin(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking help in locating 42-year-old Olof Tobias Hallin.  

His vehicle was located in the 4500 block of US 41 N., but his family has not heard from him since Tuesday night.

Hallin is 6-foot-3-inches, 210 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rare late season storm may form in the central Caribbean and then track to the NE toward the...
Rare tropical system possible in Caribbean
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
David Oliveira
One arrested in “Intersection Takeover” on North Port streets
Some showers along with a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
Thomas Matejcek
Details of previous incident surface in Bradenton double murder case

Latest News

Charges recommended against former Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes
Sarasota Memorial doctors, staff, and community members dig up dirt to break ground on their...
Sarasota Memorial Hospital breaks ground on new cancer pavilion
Florida Department of Transportation
First Alert Traffic: Slow down reported I-75 SB near Fruitville
The new $71 million Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion was built with four inpatient...
Sarasota Memorial Hospital prepares to open a new mental health facility