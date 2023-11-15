Deputies searching for missing adult

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking help in locating 42-year-old Olof Tobias Hallin.

His vehicle was located in the 4500 block of US 41 N., but his family has not heard from him since Tuesday night.

Hallin is 6-foot-3-inches, 210 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

