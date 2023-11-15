Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Charges recommended against former Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has recommended that charges be filed against former Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes in regards to alleged violations of public records laws and and theft accusations.

Dr. Hopes resigned in February of 2023. The separation agreement negotiated with Hopes says the end of his employment as a voluntary resignation and separation are without cause and that Hopes departs “in good standing in all relevant respects.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the complaint was in reference to the county-issued cellphone and tablet of former county administrator, Scott Hopes. The complaints in question allege violations of Florida’s public records, theft, and notary laws. Charges have been recommended.

The department has turned the results of the investigation over to the State Attorney’s Office.

Hopes received four moths of severance pay, and will be paid for all accrued sick and vacation pay. His health insurance will continue for another year.

Manatee County officials say they will not comment further on an active investigation but here are the statutes cited as being potentially violated in the press release.

119.10 - Violations of Public Records

117.105- False or fraudulent acknowledgments for Public Notaries

812.14 - Trespass and larceny with relation to utility fixtures; theft of utility services

817.569- Criminal use of a public record or public records information; providing false information.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rare late season storm may form in the central Caribbean and then track to the NE toward the...
Rare tropical system possible in Caribbean
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
David Oliveira
One arrested in “Intersection Takeover” on North Port streets
Thomas Matejcek
Details of previous incident surface in Bradenton double murder case
Some showers along with a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Latest News

Sarasota Memorial doctors, staff, and community members dig up dirt to break ground on their...
Sarasota Memorial Hospital breaks ground on new cancer pavilion
Florida Department of Transportation
First Alert Traffic: Slow down reported I-75 SB near Fruitville
The new $71 million Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion was built with four inpatient...
Sarasota Memorial Hospital prepares to open a new mental health facility
Improvements in Sarasota Bay water quality aren’t taken lightly by officials in Manatee and...
Counties set aside millions to protect Sarasota Bay