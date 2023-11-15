All Faiths Food Bank distributing turkeys to those in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank is continuing its mission to help ease high costs on the Suncoast as the current cost of living becomes overwhelming for many people.

“Where does it end? Where do the food prices end? They are sky high. Look at all the people out here, there is a need,” said Kevin, a Sarasota resident.

13,000 of these turkey dinners are being provided by All Faiths Food Banks to people in need this year. Nina Harrelson, Director of Strategic Communications at All Faiths Food Bank, says they are serving even more people than they expected.

“There is a huge need in this area. When you think of Sarasota, you think of privilege and wealth, but there are so many people in our community who are struggling right now to put food on the table,” said Harrelson.

The need in the area has been increasing in recent years as the organization distributed one million more meals last year compared to the year before.

“No one should go without a holiday meal. We want everyone to be able to sit down, whether it’s by themselves or with their families and have a Thanksgiving meal,” said Harrelson.

All Faiths Food Bank tells ABC7 that they are expecting to give away a total of 3.6 million meals overall during the holiday season.

