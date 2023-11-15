Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

84-year-old woman forced to sell home of over 60 years

An 84-year-old woman in Alabama will soon be forced to pack her things and leave the house she owns and the property where she’s lived for more than 60 years.
By Ben Stanfield and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) – An 84-year-old woman in Alabama will soon be forced to pack her things and leave the house she owns and the property where she’s lived for more than 60 years.

Investors have been eying the land on Hamilton Road in Auburn where Corine Woodson has lived for decades, and soon a forced sale will happen.

The land could be worth $20 million, based on what property in the area is currently selling for.

The Woodson family purchased the 40-acre piece of land in the early 1900s. When Woodson’s late husband’s father died, the property was left to his children or their designated heirs.

Dozens of people have a stake in the property, and some want to sell. They are called “tenants in common,” meaning no one has a specific piece of property – just a percentage. When one owner wants to sell or files a partition in court, everyone must sell.

Through the years, Cleveland Brothers Incorporated has bought different family members’ interests in the property and now owns 49% of the acres.

Soon, they’ll have the chance to buy it all.

The property is currently under court-ordered appraisal, and when it’s done, the Cleveland Brothers can purchase it.

Because Woodson was living in a house that was owned by the property that was given to another family member, she’s at the whim of whatever ultimately happens with the sale.

When a partition begins, the court provides a deadline for any owner who wishes to buy the property outright to come forward, which Cleveland Brothers Inc. did.

Woodson did not, because as far as she is concerned, she already owns the property. She did file a motion for the opportunity to purchase, but the court said it was too late.

“I have even said, ‘Nobody can just put you off of your property,’ and my family members have said, ‘No they’re not going to do that,’” Woodson said.

“We were, I guess, naïve or not up to par on the law based on that timeframe, but it’s happening right before our eyes. The sad thing is there is very little we can do about it.”

When the dust settles, Woodson will have to find a new home.

Bill Cleveland of Cleveland Brothers Inc. said he will let her stay on the property in her Hamilton Road home for a year after the sale is completed.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rare late season storm may form in the central Caribbean and then track to the NE toward the...
Rare tropical system possible in Caribbean
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
David Oliveira
One arrested in “Intersection Takeover” on North Port streets
Thomas Matejcek
Details of previous incident surface in Bradenton double murder case
Some showers along with a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Latest News

From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts...
Men accused of stealing more than $300K from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts
The new $71 million Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion was built with four inpatient...
Sarasota Memorial Hospital prepares to open a new mental health facility
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden wants Trump documents subpoenaed to investigate any political pressure on criminal case
Improvements in Sarasota Bay water quality aren’t taken lightly by officials in Manatee and...
Counties set aside millions to protect Sarasota Bay
Marvelous Mouse Travels is teaming up with Royal Caribbean for a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in...
A Taylor Swift-themed cruise sets sail next year