Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection

The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday. (COURTESY: GoFundMe)(Source: Gofundme)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio community is rallying around the family of an 11-year-old boy who died suddenly on Monday.

Jordan Justice died unexpectedly after days with a cough, according to a GoFundMe organized to help pay the family’s medical bills.

The fundraiser said Jordan fell ill with what seemed to be a normal respiratory infection Friday. He was sent to his Elyria home with cough medicine after seeking medical treatment.

On Sunday night, Jordan’s family took him to the hospital after he collapsed in the kitchen of their home. His family called him an ambulance, and he was revived by CPR before being rushed to the hospital.

Jordan’s heart then stopped for second time, and he was revived again before being flown to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Sadly, Jordan died Monday afternoon, according to the fundraiser.

More than $20,000 have been raised as of Wednesday for the family.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rare late season storm may form in the central Caribbean and then track to the NE toward the...
Rare tropical system possible in Caribbean
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
David Oliveira
One arrested in “Intersection Takeover” on North Port streets
Some showers along with a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
Thomas Matejcek
Details of previous incident surface in Bradenton double murder case

Latest News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023. The...
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher gets 21 months for marijuana use while owning a gun
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israel searches for Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients and stranded families
Frontier Airlines is once again offering its unlimited flight deal with the 2024-25 GoWild!...
Frontier Airlines offers 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass
Robert E. Crimo Jr., leaves the Lake County Courthouse after pleading guilty Monday, Nov. 6,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Senate looks to speed ahead on temporary funding to avert government shutdown through the holidays