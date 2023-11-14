Traffic still backed up from semi crash in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving a semi-truck has caused a back up on a portion of northbound I-75 lanes in Hillsborough County.

The crash occurred near exit 250 at Gibsonton Drive. The northbound lanes are closed south of the Alfalfa River.

Crews are working to clean up the aftermath of the crash. Expect delays.

