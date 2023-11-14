Advertise With Us
Traffic still backed up from semi crash in Hillsborough County

Crews are working to clear the northbound lanes
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving a semi-truck has caused a back up on a portion of northbound I-75 lanes in Hillsborough County.

The crash occurred near exit 250 at Gibsonton Drive. The northbound lanes are closed south of the Alfalfa River.

Crews are working to clean up the aftermath of the crash. Expect delays.

