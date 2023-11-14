School District of Manatee County to host School Showcase Fair

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is inviting all families to visit a School Showcase Fair today, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Manatee Technical College.

According to a statement from Manatee County School District, the event will help attendees “discover the difference traditional public schools can make for all students.” School administrators and principals will be at the event to discuss academic and extracurricular activities available.

The School District of Manatee County’s “School Choice Open Enrollment” is from Monday, Mov. 27 until Wednesday, Dec. 30.

For more information on Open Enrollment visit: Manatee Schools.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.