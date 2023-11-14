Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

School District of Manatee County to host School Showcase Fair

The event will be at Manatee Technical College.
The event will be at Manatee Technical College.(Manatee County School District)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is inviting all families to visit a School Showcase Fair today, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Manatee Technical College.

According to a statement from Manatee County School District, the event will help attendees “discover the difference traditional public schools can make for all students.” School administrators and principals will be at the event to discuss academic and extracurricular activities available.

The School District of Manatee County’s “School Choice Open Enrollment” is from Monday, Mov. 27 until Wednesday, Dec. 30.

For more information on Open Enrollment visit: Manatee Schools.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
David Oliveira
One arrested in “Intersection Takeover” on North Port streets
A rare late season storm may form in the central Caribbean and then track to the NE toward the...
Rare tropical system possible in Caribbean
Esteban Perez Jr.
Sarasota man in jail for allegedly trafficking enough fentanyl to kill 60,000

Latest News

Students at Bayhaven Elementary School tell ABC7 why they love Ruby Bridges.
Ruby Bridges ‘Walk to School Day’ at Bayhaven Elementary
Large turkey distribution to be held Wednesday at Ed Smith Stadium
Underground water sprinkler.
Water usage restrictions in effect: Sarasota and Manatee counties affected
WATCH: USF-Manatee, Science & Technology Society hold Red Tide Summit