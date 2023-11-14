Advertise With Us
Ruby Bridges ‘Walk to School Day’ at Bayhaven Elementary

Students at Bayhaven Elementary School tell ABC7 why they love Ruby Bridges.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

This morning the community in Sarasota County came together to honor Ruby Bridges for a ‘Walk to School Day.’

Bridges is known for her historic walk into William Frantz Elementary school, which was at the time, a whites-only school in New Orleans back in 1960.

Faculty, students, and parents of Bayhaven Elementary school walked through the streets surrounding the school wearing purple and holding signs with quotes from the brave little girl.

Bayhaven Elementary School is special because it was the first elementary school in Sarasota to be integrated.

The kiddos loved sharing with ABC7 why Bridges inspires them and why remembering her courage is so important.

‘Kids know nothing about racism, they’re taught that by adults,’ one student said out loud as she read it off of her best friend’s t-shirt, a quote from Ruby.

‘I want to be brave like Ruby,’ another added. Her poster matching her words.

The faculty and staff hope that Bridges story lets them know that anything is possible.

‘There’s no task too big or too small that they can’t accomplish,’ said Teidra Everett, a teacher at Bayhaven.

This is the second year in a row the elementary school has hosted the walk.

