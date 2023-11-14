New College of Florida partners with School District of Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a partnership between New College of Florida and the School District of Manatee County, New College students can work in Manatee County schools and hopefully lock in a job offer. The program is called New College Pathway to Teaching and officials from both the college and the school district announced it on Monday morning.

“They are going to do an internship which is their opportunity to confirm this is really what they want to do,” said Dr. Jason Wysong, Superintendent for the School District of Manatee County.

Wysong said the internship will allow students to show staff their mindset and how they work with kids. Wysong added it could ultimately lead to an employment contract.

“That teacher is locking in a first-year salary, full benefits and all of that. So, really exciting opportunity right out of college,” said Wysong.

Wysong said the district started the year 98% staffed and said the goal is always to be at 100%. President of the Florida Education Association, Andrew Spar, said schools across the state are dealing with that same issue.

“At the beginning of this year we had over 7,000 teacher vacancies which is the most we had seen at the start of the school year. We had nearly 5,000 vacancies among our support staff. So, when you think about that, that’s 12,000 vacancies of teachers and staff in our schools. Which means that’s impacting literally impacting hundreds of thousands of kids,” said Spar.

Spar added that this issue continues to be a concern.

“My own daughter who is in ninth grade in Volusia County. She went the entire first quarter of this school year without an English teacher and this is the third year in a row she hasn’t had her full complement of teachers all year,” said Spar.

Spar said the main reasons for teacher shortages are unfair pay, the working conditions including not know what teachers are and aren’t allowed to do, and the pandemic increasing mental health challenges in students. Spar added that most students who graduate are not planning on teaching in the state because of those issues.

The New College Pathway to Teaching Program plans to keep local students as local teachers. Interested students can find more information at CEO@NCF.edu or visit the Career Engagement and Opportunity office.

