Manatee County Commission sides with opponents of Lorraine Rd/Players Drive roundabout

Breaking News wwsb generic
(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission has opted against a proposed roundabout at Lorraine Road and Players Drive.

Tuesday’s Commission meeting was attended by a very vocal community group the “Resident Traffic Safety Committee for CC and CCE” and its County Club East Roundabout Committee, who sat in the audience in red shirts. The group has been advocating instead for a traffic signal at this intersection.

Commissioners voted in favor of the residents who pointed out that the building of a roundabout was not environmentally sound.

This is a developing story.

