Manatee County Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees

(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With kennels that are already full of adoptable pups, and more dogs arriving daily, Manatee County Animal Welfare is asking for your help. Beginning Tuesday, adoption fees are being waived.  

There are currently over 100 dogs at the Palmetto Adoption Center and more than 40 adoptable dogs at the Bishop Animal Shelter.

“We are working hard to create more space to help these animals,” said Manatee County Animal Welfare Chief Sarah Brown. “We are asking for folks to help in any way they can.”

