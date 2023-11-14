Manatee County Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With kennels that are already full of adoptable pups, and more dogs arriving daily, Manatee County Animal Welfare is asking for your help. Beginning Tuesday, adoption fees are being waived.

There are currently over 100 dogs at the Palmetto Adoption Center and more than 40 adoptable dogs at the Bishop Animal Shelter.

“We are working hard to create more space to help these animals,” said Manatee County Animal Welfare Chief Sarah Brown. “We are asking for folks to help in any way they can.”

ADOPT : Discover all adoptable dogs at : Discover all adoptable dogs at mymanatee.org/pets

FOSTER : Get started by emailing : Get started by emailing Lauren.Tryon@mymanatee.org

PARTNER: Contact Contact Lauren.Tryon@mymanatee.org

SHARE: If you’re unable to foster or adopt, sharing this information will help MCAW—and the pups—by spreading the word to family and friends that they need help from our community now.

