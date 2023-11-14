First Alert Weather: The Suncoast gets a good chance for rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the next couple of days cloudiness and increasing wind speeds will be a forecast feature for the Suncoast. There remains a stalled frontal boundary to our south that will give a gentle lift to the air and help produce, at times, the overcast skies. A low pressure area in the western Gulf that is attached to the stalled front to our south will slowly progress east across the Gulf waters. It will stall for a time on Wednesday. At the same time a tropical cyclone will begin to form in the Caribbean. The combination of all factors will set up a weather pattern that will produce a strong east wind. Today through Thursday will be First Alert Heads Up days due to rain and wind.

This pattern will increase the moisture across the area. Then an approaching cold front will begin triggering thunderstorms in the Gulf waters which will slowly drift toward our coast. The showers and storms will mostly likely impact the area on Wednesday night and Thursday day. Current models forecast rainfall totals over 1 inch along the coast and significantly higher inland.

Skies will begin to clear on Thursday evening and Friday as the front moves past and slightly drier air moves in. It looks will winds will begin to subside as well, making the weekend look good for outdoor activities.

