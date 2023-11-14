Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

BBC says 2 more people have come forward to complain about Russell Brand’s behavior

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2012 file photo, comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One...
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2012 file photo, comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of Murphy's career, at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. The BBC said Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 two more people have come forward to complain about Russell Brand since the broadcaster launched a review into the actor and comedian's behavior.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The BBC said Tuesday two more people have come forward to complain about Russell Brand since the broadcaster launched a review into the actor and comedian’s behavior.

The BBC was giving an update to its investigation after British media outlets in September published claims by four women that they were sexually assaulted by Brand between 2006 and 2013, at the height of his fame.

Brand, 48, has denied the allegations.

The comedian worked as a BBC radio presenter from 2006 to 2008. The broadcaster said it recorded a total of five complaints against Brand, including two people who raised complaints and concerns during the time Brand worked there and again after he left the corporation.

Another person made a separate complaint after Brand’s departure, and two further people have come forward since the BBC launched its investigation in September.

The broadcaster’s statement from Peter Johnston, its director of editorial complaints, did not specify the nature of the latest allegations. But its news website reported that they are “understood to relate to his workplace conduct, and are not of a serious sexual nature.”

The claims against Brand, published in September by The Times and Sunday Times newspapers and in a Channel 4 documentary, include allegations that Brand sexually assaulted one woman during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman says Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012. The accusers have not been named.

Referring to allegations from one of the women that Brand used BBC cars to drive her from school to his home when she was 16, the broadcaster said it no longer had its records of car bookings from the time.

It said investigations are ongoing.

“Although my work is in no way complete and therefore I cannot yet reach any conclusions, it would appear that no disciplinary action was taken against Russell Brand during his engagement with the BBC in 2006-8 prior to his departure from the BBC,” Johnston said.

Two U.K. police forces, the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police, launched investigations against Brand after the claims were published.

Brand has issued a statement saying his relationships were “always consensual.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
David Oliveira
One arrested in “Intersection Takeover” on North Port streets
A rare late season storm may form in the central Caribbean and then track to the NE toward the...
Rare tropical system possible in Caribbean
Esteban Perez Jr.
Sarasota man in jail for allegedly trafficking enough fentanyl to kill 60,000

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Three were killed, 15 were taken to hospital when a semi crashes into a bus carrying students...
LIVE: 3 killed, 15 taken to hospital when semi crashes into bus carrying students on Ohio highway, official says
FILE - A person carries sands bags through water as heavy rains cause streets to flood in...
Worsening warming is hurting people in all regions, US climate assessment shows
FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
A third round of US sanctions against Hamas focuses on the money transfers from Iran to Gaza
Iceland declares state of emergency and more than 3,000 residents are urged to evacuate due to...
Iceland evacuates town and raises aviation alert as concerns rise a volcano may erupt