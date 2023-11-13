Wildlife Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center looking private lands for animal release

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wildlife Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center is searching for private land to release juvenile raccoons.

The center is hoping for private land where owners will give permission to release the young raccoons.

Ideally, this would be acreage away from busy roads or with close proximity to open land with a fresh water source. The center is also seeking land near Manatee or Sarasota County.

To learn more, click here.

