Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Wildlife Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center looking private lands for animal release

Wildlife, Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center
Wildlife, Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center(Wildlife, Inc)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wildlife Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center is searching for private land to release juvenile raccoons.

The center is hoping for private land where owners will give permission to release the young raccoons.

Ideally, this would be acreage away from busy roads or with close proximity to open land with a fresh water source. The center is also seeking land near Manatee or Sarasota County.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
Continuing Coverage wwsb generic
Early Sunday crash kills one, injures another
The incident occurred on Devonshire Lane, a small street in the historic Laurel Park...
State of Florida investigating an early Sunday morning death in Sarasota
A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's...
Nacho average bear: Florida mammal swipes $45 Taco Bell order from porch after Uber Eats delivery

Latest News

Jordan Schopfer
Bradenton man sentenced for 2021 traffic fatality in Sarasota
Roland T. Davis, Sr.
Cold case closed after suspect dies in custody
Heather Kasten, CEO of the Sarasota Chamber, address about 250 business leaders Nov. 8 at an...
Businesses and community groups are seeking solutions to Sarasota’s affordable housing crisis
Esteban Perez Jr.
Sarasota man in jail for allegedly trafficking enough fentanyl to kill 60,000