WATCH: USF-Manatee, Science & Technology Society hold Red Tide Summit

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee and the Science & Technology Society held a panel discussion on red tide featuring several local experts.

The event was scheduled in response to significant and frequent occurrences of red tide in the Suncoast over the past few years.

Red tide occurs when a naturally occurring algae grow out of control and release toxins that can harm humans, as well sea life. It also turns ocean water red or a murky brown.

