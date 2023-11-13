Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving

Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now...
Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now been made permanent.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target will be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.

In a statement on Nov. 8, Target CEO Brian Cornell said stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now been made permanent.

“Staying closed for the first time on Thanksgiving Day 2020 helped us take care of our team and guests during the pandemic,” Cornell said. “But once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since.”

Walmart, similarly, will also be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth consecutive year.

Walmart announced its decision last month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
Continuing Coverage wwsb generic
Early Sunday crash kills one, injures another
The incident occurred on Devonshire Lane, a small street in the historic Laurel Park...
State of Florida investigating an early Sunday morning death in Sarasota
19-year-old David Oliveira of Cape Coral was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude, along...
One arrested in “Intersection Takeover” on North Port streets

Latest News

CCSO K9 Rico
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rico to get donation of body armor
The Florida Strawberry Festival has announced its music lineup.
Line up for the 2024 Strawberry Festival announced
President Joe Biden looks over a hockey stick with team captain Mark Stone, during an event to...
Biden honors Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the return of an NHL tradition
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash