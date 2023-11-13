Advertise With Us
Sarasota man in jail for allegedly trafficking enough fentanyl to kill 60,000

Esteban Perez Jr.
Esteban Perez Jr.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail after allegedly bringing enough fentanyl to kill almost 60,000 people into Collier County.

Esteban Perez, Jr., of Sarasota, was arrested after he was found with 987 fentanyl pills weighing a combined 119.2 grams.

The FDA estimates one kilo of fentanyl can kill 500,000 people.

On Saturday, a CCSO patrol deputy witnessed Perez driving a vehicle and fail to stop when entering a roadway. The deputy made a traffic stop and detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up the fentanyl pills, plus cocaine, amphetamine, methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, and narcotic paraphernalia. Perez was arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl, plus five more felonies for drug possession.

