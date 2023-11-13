Line up for the 2024 Strawberry Festival announced

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Strawberry Festival has officially announced its lineup of artists who will take the stage in 2024.

The 11-day festival run from Thursday Feb. 29 to Sunday, March 10.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Out of the This World!”

Advance tickets for admission and the entertainment shows will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. Click here to find tickets.

But people can also purchase tickets by phone at 813-754-1996 and at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

Thursday, Feb. 29:

10:30 a.m. – JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA

3:30 p.m. – The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour

7:30 p.m. – OLIVER ANTHONY Out of The Woods

Friday, March 1:

3:30 p.m. – The Beach Boys

7:30 p.m. – Jordan Davis

Saturday, March 2:

7:30 p.m. – Black Eyed Peas

Sunday, March 3:

7:30 p.m. – Parker McCollum

Monday, March 4:

3:30 p.m. – The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. – ZZ TOP

Tuesday, March 5:

3:30 p.m. – Mark Lowry

7:30 p.m. – Zach Williams

Wednesday, March 6:

3:30 p.m. – Craig Morgan

7:30 p.m. – Riley Green

Thursday, March 7:

10:30 a.m. – Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 p.m. – Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. – Kirk Franklin

Friday, March 8:

3:30 p.m. – The Commodores

7:30 p.m. – FOREIGNER

Saturday, March 9:

3:30 p.m. – Jo Dee Messina

7:30 p.m. – Flo Rida

Sunday, March 10:

7:30 p.m. – TBA on Nov. 27

