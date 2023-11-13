Jewish Federation holds unity gathering for Israel hostages

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Shep Englander, CEO of the Jewish federation Sarasota-Manatee said after Sunday’s event, “Were desperate. In Jewish tradition, we cannot stop we cannot sleep so long as there are captives being held.”

The safety of those captives-- which adds up to several hundred Israelis-- still controlled by Hamas terrorists.

The federation hosted a unity gathering to continue to remind us of those victims, Sunday afternoon.

“Right now its so important to hear form our friends that they understand the attack that happened in Israel, how it affects us personally and the pain it puts us through,” said Englander.

One Suncoast woman-- born and raised in Israel-- shared her experiences, as her family now lives through horror across the world.

She said, “If you look through these chairs that represent each of the kidnapped children, you’ll see stories of people. Children, babies, elderly, holocaust survivors, people from all around the world who came to live and do things in Israel.”

Keren Lifrak has spent her last 18 years in Sarasota, but says she has experience dealing with trauma of this scale. Lifrak continued, “When you live in Israel, everyone’s in the same boat. You come out and everyone give syou a big hug and we are all together. When I volunteered at September 11th, I happened to live in New York City, we were all in it together.”

Also in attendance Sunday afternoon was a Florida woman who says she was on one of the rescue flights back to Tampa. Cherel Rivera saying showing her support for the people she experienced the attacks with is all she can do. “I’m broken. I was broken there completely knowing people who knew people. I’m broken now every single day,” she said.

Its for this reason the Jewish Federation says it wont stop until every last hostage has been returned home.

