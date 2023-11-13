First Alert Weather: Unsettled weather this week for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week multiple days will have First Alert “Heads Up” Days will occur. This means that possibly disruptive weather for Suncoast may develop, including very breezy and windy days on Tuesday and Wednesday and excellent rain chances on Wednesday night into Thursday. There could be thunderstorms on Wednesday night and total rain accumulations of over one inch of rain.

Today a cold front will stick to the south of our area and produce cloud cover over the area. Mostly cloudy conditions will linger into the next several days, but rainfall should hold off until Wednesday morning. Winds will be picking up due to a developing disturbance in the tropical Caribbean, a trough of low pressure developing in the northern Gulf waters, and high pressure to the north. This combination will bring 20 mph gusts today and tomorrow, with gusts and winds increasing on Wednesday to 30 mph gusts and sustained winds of 20mph. Poor boating conditions will continue into the weekend before winds subside.

The National Hurricane Center forecasters are now giving the chance for the development of a tropical cyclone in the Caribbean Sea at 60%. It is likely that one will form and will be called Vince. All indications are that the storm will move away from Florida.

